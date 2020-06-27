TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.29 (Strong Buy) from the twelve analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and nine have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. TFI International’s rating score has declined by 14.2% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $37.88 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TFI International an industry rank of 200 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TFII has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. 81,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,176. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.38.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $924.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.19 million. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

