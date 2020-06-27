The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 595,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,686. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $402.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $69.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research cut their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

