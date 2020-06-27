The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 on July 10th

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

HCKT traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 595,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,686. The stock has a market cap of $402.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

