THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.46 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,194.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bit-Z and LBank. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000896 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.