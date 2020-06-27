Thore Cash Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a market cap of $45,465.23 and approximately $55,917.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00466039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

