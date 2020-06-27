TokenPay Hits Market Cap of $1.95 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $2.89 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00001029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028336 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,130.14 or 1.00222539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00093266 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000469 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,281,060 coins and its circulating supply is 20,818,798 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.