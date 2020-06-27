Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will announce $72.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.80 million and the lowest is $68.95 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $113.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $354.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.48 million to $364.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $397.29 million, with estimates ranging from $354.78 million to $439.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

TSQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of TSQ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 37,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,632. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $86.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.