Trane (NYSE:TT) Receives $95.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Trane (NYSE:TT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

TT traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.64. 5,365,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,938. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.77. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

