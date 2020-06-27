TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TransAct Technologies an industry rank of 31 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 137.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 95.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 305,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 363,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 162,121 shares during the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.91. 14,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $36.19 million, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

