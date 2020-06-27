TransferCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $35,135.30 and approximately $96.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.