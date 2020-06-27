Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Receives $11.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPCO. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:TPCO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 684,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.55. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.92). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

