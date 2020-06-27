Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 148 ($1.88).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBOX shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target (up from GBX 120 ($1.53)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 155 ($1.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 151 ($1.92) to GBX 155 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.
In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Karen Whitworth purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £19,360 ($24,640.45).
About Tritax Big Box REIT
Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.
