Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 148 ($1.88).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBOX shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target (up from GBX 120 ($1.53)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 155 ($1.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 151 ($1.92) to GBX 155 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Karen Whitworth purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £19,360 ($24,640.45).

LON:BBOX traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 143.20 ($1.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 162.60 ($2.07). The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

