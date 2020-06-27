TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0154 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, TRON has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange and Kucoin. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $558.64 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.01759019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00167746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00106857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Rfinex, IDCM, Coinnest, Braziliex, Tokenomy, OEX, Bibox, DDEX, CoinTiger, Trade Satoshi, DigiFinex, DragonEX, Tidex, CoinEx, Neraex, Kucoin, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Sistemkoin, WazirX, YoBit, Bitbns, Allcoin, Bitfinex, LATOKEN, OKEx, Fatbtc, RightBTC, CoinExchange, BitForex, Indodax, Mercatox, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Upbit, Koinex, OpenLedger DEX, IDAX, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptomate, LBank, BTC-Alpha, Binance, CoinFalcon, Ovis, CoinBene, Exrates, Livecoin, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Zebpay, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, Liqui, Kryptono, Exmo, BitFlip, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Coindeal, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

