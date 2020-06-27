TrueChain Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002905 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, ZB.COM, OKEx and DragonEX. TrueChain has a total market cap of $20.86 million and approximately $19.37 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.44 or 0.04925495 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00055556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031280 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011869 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bithumb, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

