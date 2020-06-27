TrueDeck Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15,759.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a market cap of $186,724.92 and approximately $15,759.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.01843399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110407 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.