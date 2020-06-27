Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,765,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,440,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. Maxim Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

