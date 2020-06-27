Unification Trading Up 5% This Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Unification token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. Unification has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $138,700.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unification has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.01768590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00168067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00049312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00107043 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

