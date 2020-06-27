United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) & Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Head-To-Head Survey

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Honeywell International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of United Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Honeywell International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of United Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Honeywell International and United Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International 0 6 12 0 2.67 United Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82

Honeywell International presently has a consensus price target of $157.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.69%. United Technologies has a consensus price target of $165.40, indicating a potential upside of 179.86%. Given United Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Technologies is more favorable than Honeywell International.

Risk and Volatility

Honeywell International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Honeywell International and United Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International 17.38% 33.60% 10.48% United Technologies 7.19% 16.60% 5.14%

Dividends

Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. United Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Honeywell International pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Technologies pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Honeywell International has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and United Technologies has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. United Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honeywell International and United Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International $36.71 billion 2.64 $6.14 billion $8.16 16.94 United Technologies $77.05 billion 0.66 $5.54 billion $8.26 7.15

Honeywell International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Technologies. United Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honeywell International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Honeywell International beats United Technologies on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services. The company's Honeywell Building Technologies segment offers products, software, solutions, and technologies, such as sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; remote patient monitoring systems; advanced software applications; and installation, maintenance and upgrades of systems. Its Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures process technology products, including catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services. The company's Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions. Its safety products comprise personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; and cloud-based notification and emergency messaging. This segment's productivity solutions products and services include mobile devices and software; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, software and solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and software-based data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. The company's Carrier segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation products, solutions, and services for commercial, government, infrastructure, residential, and refrigeration and transportation applications. This segment also offers building services, including audit, design, installation, system integration, repair, maintenance, and monitoring. Its Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation markets; and provides aftermarket maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as fleet management services. The company's Collins Aerospace Systems segment provides electric power generation, power management, and distribution systems; air data and aircraft sensing systems; engine control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; engine components; environmental control systems; fire and ice detection, and protection systems; propeller systems; engine nacelle systems; aircraft lighting, seating, and cargo systems; actuation and landing systems; space products and subsystems; avionics systems; flight controls, communications, navigation, oxygen, and training systems; food and beverage preparation, and storage and galley systems; and lavatory and wastewater management systems. The company offers its services through manufacturers' representatives, distributors, wholesalers, dealers, retail outlets, and sales representatives, as well as directly to customers. United Technologies Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

