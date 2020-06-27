Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

UE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of UE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,932. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth about $43,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,858 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 483.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,559 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,036,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after buying an additional 1,702,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,023,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

