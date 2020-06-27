USDx stablecoin Price Tops $1.01 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011127 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $4,955.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,057.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.47 or 0.02411960 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00637083 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000453 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,501,642 tokens. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.