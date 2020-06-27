Veles (VLS) Market Cap Achieves $96,804.62

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $96,804.62 and approximately $9,216.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,099.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.02489436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.02486989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00467045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00692910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00064141 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00584275 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,326,184 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,829 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

