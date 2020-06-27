VeriCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $128,796.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028982 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,113.85 or 0.99978061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001167 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00090278 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,868,807 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

