VICI Properties Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.298 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 96.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. 5,811,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,689. The company has a quick ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 69.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.16. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

