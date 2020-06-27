Vid Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Vid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 174.4% higher against the dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $505,017.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.01787283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00167760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00049290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00106494 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,592,381 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.