VIDY Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.77 or 0.04866241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00055173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031359 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012052 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,222,083,206 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

