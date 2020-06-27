Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Viela Bio from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

In other Viela Bio news, major shareholder Meadow Ltd Boundless sold 360,000 shares of Viela Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $16,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $119,675,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIE traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.54. 2,713,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. Viela Bio has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

