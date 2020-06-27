Vitae (VITAE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $322,454.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Vitae has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00014903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $26.41 million and approximately $322,454.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004581 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000819 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002754 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

