Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 107.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

NYSE:HCC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 856,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.33. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

