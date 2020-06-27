WAX (WAXP) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One WAX token can now be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and Upbit. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $59.14 million and $2.10 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.01782301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00167662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00049299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00106562 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,673,455,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,465,212 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Huobi, Tidex, Bittrex, C2CX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bithumb, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.