Waypoint REIT (WPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74.
Waypoint REIT Company Profile
