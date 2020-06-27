WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, FreiExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $39.29 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LBank, Bittrex, EXX, FreiExchange and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

