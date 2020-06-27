Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTFC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 525,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,898. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

