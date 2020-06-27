Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.11.
A number of equities analysts have commented on WTFC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.
NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 525,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,898. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
