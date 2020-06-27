Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will post sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Wipro posted sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,534. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

