Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. 1,149,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

