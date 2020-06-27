WOM Protocol (WOM) Achieves Market Cap of $17.59 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $17.59 million and $4.41 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.04926272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031320 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011899 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

