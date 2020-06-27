X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives $16.20 Average PT from Brokerages

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XFOR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $36,893.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,782 shares of company stock valued at $164,659. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XFOR stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.64. 516,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

