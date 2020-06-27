XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th.

XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $465.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,475,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in XPEL by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPEL (XPEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.