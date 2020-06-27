XRP Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, XRP has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001955 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Upbit and Bitfinex. XRP has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.33 or 0.01754715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00167711 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00106743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,932,726 coins and its circulating supply is 44,257,803,618 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

