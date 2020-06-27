YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of YAHOY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,446. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

