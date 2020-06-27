Yamana Gold Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Yamana Gold has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

NYSE AUY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.21. 13,037,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,529,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

