Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of YRI traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.11 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.67.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$478.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.2703766 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone purchased 75,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$293,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,116,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,298,083.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YRI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

