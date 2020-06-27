Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAO. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura raised Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC began coverage on Youdao in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Youdao in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Youdao by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Youdao during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Youdao during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAO remained flat at $$36.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 135,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Youdao has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

