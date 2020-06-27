Zacks: 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 111 an industry rank of 160 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YI. BidaskClub cut shares of 111 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 111 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 111 stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YI stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 560,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,328. 111 has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.53 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 111 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

