Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.56 Million

Analysts expect that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce $385.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.08 million to $401.04 million. CAE posted sales of $617.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.25 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

CAE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 467,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 796.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 267.5% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

