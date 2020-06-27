Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in CDK Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $5,468,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,429. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 804.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.