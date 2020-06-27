Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will post sales of $580.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $541.39 million. Colfax posted sales of $908.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

Colfax stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. 2,267,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Liam Kelly purchased 6,364 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,108.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Colfax by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Colfax by 205.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 159,992 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Colfax by 21.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Colfax by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its stake in Colfax by 75.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 229,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

