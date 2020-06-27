Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. CyrusOne posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,193 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 65.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

