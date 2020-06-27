Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.08. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,339,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 344,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 545.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 275,773 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 441,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170,721 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,650. The stock has a market cap of $542.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

