Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.63). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPZM. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 62,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $994,164.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,094.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Epizyme by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 20.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

EPZM traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. 2,753,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.