Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.79). Everi posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 885.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,265,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.36 million, a PE ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

